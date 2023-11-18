Closure of Labor and Delivery Department Leaves Alabama Community Without Birthing Hospital

At 6:58 a.m. Thursday, Dr. Angela Adams Powell addressed the nurses at the south Alabama hospital where she had delivered babies for more than 25 years. “I was afraid I might not be able to speak,” she said, her voice breaking, “and I might not.” In two minutes, the labor and delivery department at Monroe County Hospital would shutter, leaving the community without a birthing hospital.

In two minutes, pregnant women in a county where 22% of residents live below the poverty line would be forced to travel 35 to 103 miles for the next nearest option. The last-minute reprieve Powell had hoped for wasn’t coming. She tried to keep her voice steady as those gathered around her dabbed their eyes. “That decision was not ours,” she said. “But for the women and children that we’ve served, we’ve done our best.” Monroe County is the latest in a growing list of hospitals in Alabama where labor and delivery teams have had to say goodbye recently. Last month, maternity units closed in Birmingham and Shelby County





