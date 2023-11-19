Saskatoon Listed as One of the Top Cities for Investment Real Estate

I’ve been babbling for months about the relative affordability of Saskatoon’s housing market, despite strong sales and limited listings. Western Investor, the Western Canadian business magazine, just listed the top five (yes, western) cities in which to buy investment real estate. Saskatoon was number four, after Edmonton, Terrace and South Delta, B.C., and ahead of Lethbridge.
“Saskatoon makes our go-to list for 2024 for its steady demand, affordable prices and potential returns in retail, multi-family and industrial real estate,” the magazine said. Saskatchewan will have two per cent growth in GDP next year, “among the leading provinces during a muted year,” according to the Conference Board of Canada, it added. The board, it continued, “notes strength in agriculture and mining and, right on cue, the $7.5 billion BHP Jansen mine — biggest potash mine on earth — has started north of Saskatoon with a promise of 2,500 jobs.” That information is already a bit dated, mind yo
