Mayor Eric Adams Unveils Crackdown on Social Media and Delivery Bike Services

Mayor Eric Adams touted “real progress” since last year on tackling crime and the migrant crisis during his State of the City address. He unveiled a crackdown on social media companies and dangerous delivery bike services to further improve safety in NYC.





nypost » / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City Mayor Vetoes Bills on Solitary Confinement and Police TransparencyNew York City’s mayor vetoed bills Friday aimed at banning solitary confinement in city jails and requiring more transparency in police encounters with civilians, setting up a faceoff with the City Council, which says it has enough votes to override him. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams said the solitary confinement restrictions would make jails more dangerous and that the expanded reporting requirements for police would only bog down officers in paperwork, putting public safety at risk.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

RENEC Unveils Three New Products to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency in Trading and InvestingRENEC introduces RENEC Lend, Instantwire, and Propeasy to revolutionize trading and investing with decentralized and immersive experiences. The platform offers cost-effective borrowing opportunities and versatile assets for straightforward financial transactions.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Migrant Families Moved Out of Manhattan Hotel as Part of NYC Mayor's PlanMigrant families were relocated from a midtown Manhattan hotel as part of Mayor Eric Adams' initiative to alleviate pressure on the city's shelter system. The families are the first of many expected to leave city shelters in the following weeks.

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 247. / 63 Read more »

Petition Filed to Recall Two-Term MayorA petition has been filed to recall the two-term mayor. The petition requires over 103,000 valid signatures by March 5 to be considered for an election by the City Council.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Enterprise Mayor and EHS Graduate Honored at MLK CelebrationEnterprise Mayor William Cooper and EHS honor graduate Faith Alexander were honored at the Community Awareness Organization’s 35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Cooper received the 'Excellence in Community Service' award for his contributions to the betterment of Enterprise.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Questions Raised About Mayor's Authority to Remove Confederate MonumentNewly obtained documents raise questions about the legal authority of Mayor Donna Deegan to order the removal of the Confederate monument in Springfield Park.

Source: ActionNewsJax - 🏆 436. / 53 Read more »