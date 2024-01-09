Migrant Families Moved Out of Manhattan Hotel as Part of NYC Mayor's Plan

Migrant families were moved out of a midtown Manhattan hotel on Tuesday as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to ease the pressure on New York City's strained shelter system by imposing a 60-day limit on shelter stays. The roughly 40 families that left Row NYC, in the heart of the city’s Theater District, are the first of scores of families that are expected to leave city shelters in the coming weeks.

Some of those leaving on Tuesday immediately reapplied for beds, while others said they had managed to find more permanent accommodations outside of the system





