New York City Mayor Vetoes Bills on Solitary Confinement and Police Transparency

New York City’s mayor has vetoed bills aimed at banning solitary confinement in city jails and requiring more transparency in police encounters with civilians. Mayor Eric Adams' Friday vetoes set up a faceoff with the City Council, which has said it has enough votes to override him. The Democratic-led council approved the measures in the final days of 2023.

Adams has argued that the solitary confinement restrictions would make jails more dangerous and that the expanded reporting requirements for police would only bog down officers in bureaucratic paperwork, putting public safety at risk





