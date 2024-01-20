Questions Raised About Mayor's Authority to Remove Confederate Monument

Newly obtained documents raise questions about the legal authority of Mayor Donna Deegan to order the removal of the Confederate monument in Springfield Park. A memo drafted by the Office of General Counsel in June 2020 concluded that the mayor did not have the unilateral authority to remove or relocate the monument. The city initially denied the existence of these records but later acknowledged them when presented with copies.





