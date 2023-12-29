D.C. Mayor's Administration's Implementation of Food Assistance Benefits Increase Remains Uncertain

Whether D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration will implement a council budget directive to increase food assistance benefits by nearly remains an open question heading into the new year, despite assertions from lawmakers and advocacy groups that failing to do so would violate city law. The back-and-forth over the temporary boost to the city’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program comes months after the D.C.

Council passed a budget provision to boost those benefits by 10 percent from January to September 2024 if there was to move forward with the council’s plan, citing significant spending and staffing constraints faced by the District’s Department of Human Services, which facilitates several key social service programs. In recent weeks, those who disagree with the Bowser administration’s rationale have ramped up the pressure. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), who introduced the budget provision, last week posted a De





postlocal » / 🏆 327. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Federal Official Departing Biden Administration in Unexpected MoveAnn Carlson, the acting administrator for the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is leaving her role to assist with the transition.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden Administration Supports Safe Immigration PathwaysThe Biden administration has created safe and orderly pathways for immigration to the U.S. and supports immigrants as a source of strength. Congress is considering xenophobic changes to immigration laws with President Biden's approval.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Biden administration to evaluate risks of cancer-causing chemicalThe Biden administration has initiated a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned in a towering plume of toxic black smoke following a fiery train derailment earlier this year in eastern Ohio.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

San Francisco Mayor and Challenger Clash on March Ballot MeasuresSan Francisco Mayor London Breed and challenger Ahsha Safai are pushing for different ballot measures in the upcoming March elections, highlighting their differences on issues such as police car chases and welfare recipient screening for drug addiction.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Food Manufacturers Ordered to Pay $53 Million in Damages for Egg Supply ConspiracySeveral food manufacturing companies have been ordered to pay $53 million in damages for their involvement in a conspiracy to limit the egg supply in the U.S.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

The Receipt: A Week of Food ExpensesA 29-year-old public radio reporter in Asheville, North Carolina shares her food expenses for a week, including quick Trader Joe's lunches and snacks at city council meetings.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »