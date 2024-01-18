Enterprise Mayor and EHS Graduate Honored at MLK Celebration

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and EHS honor graduate Faith Alexander were honored at the Community Awareness Organization’s 35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Cooper received the 'Excellence in Community Service' award for his contributions to the betterment of Enterprise. He served as the city's first African-American councilman and has been mayor since 2017.





Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day CelebrationThe Enterprise Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day Celebration, sponsored by the Community Awareness Organization, is Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Rucker Boulevard with Rev. Jimmy Grider, Pastor. The MLK Youth Mass Choir, under the leadership of Lawrence Jackson and directed by Melissa Carpenter, will perform.

