Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Leaking Confidential Evidence in Fugees Rap Artist's Case

A lawyer who unsuccessfully defended Grammy Award-winning Fugees rap artist Prakazrel “Pras” Michél pleaded guilty Friday to criminal contempt of court for leaking confidential evidence, including grand jury materials to Bloomberg News. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and a $5,000 fine.





washingtonpost » / 🏆 15. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles City Councilman Pleads Not Guilty to ChargesLos Angeles City Councilman Curren Price pleads not guilty to charges of theft by embezzlement, perjury, and conflict of interest. Defense challenges the charges, but the judge rejects their argument.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Authorities Still Hunting for Capitol Attack SuspectsWashington's federal courthouse remains flooded with trials, guilty plea hearings and sentencings stemming from what has become the largest criminal investigation in American history. Authorities are still working to identify more than 80 people wanted for acts of violence at the Capitol and to find out who placed pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic national committees’ offices the day before the Capitol attack

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Participant in U.S. Capitol Attack Sentenced to PrisonWilliam Chrestman has been sentenced to 55 months in prison for his role in inciting the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. Chrestman threatened a Capitol Police officer and urged the crowd to storm the building. He pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Los Angeles City Councilman Pleads Not Guilty to ChargesLos Angeles City Councilman Curren Price pleads not guilty to charges of theft by embezzlement, perjury, and conflict of interest. Defense challenges the charges, but the judge rejects their argument.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Rapper's Song Lyrics Used as Evidence in CourtA documentary film explores the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases, highlighting the ongoing case of a Grammy-winning rapper charged with leading a street gang. The film shows how the criminal justice system has targeted hip-hop music for years.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »