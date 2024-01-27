The Importance of Allowing Children to Solve Their Own Problems

Only by practicing solving their own problems can children gain the confidence to do it independently. If we solve all of our children's problems for them, they won't learn to do it by themselves. Great parents tell me all the time that they're afraid to let their children do things on their own. The belief is that the world is a scary place and that bad things might happen to them.

But if we fail to let our children out of our sight, how can they begin to make decisions by themselves? This puts parents in a difficult position. Allow your child more freedom, but at the same time allow them to make more mistakes. My position has always been that when a child makes a mistake and then learns something useful from it, it was a good experience for their future. Some parents, though, are less likely to let their children make their own decisions and possible mistakes. This phenomenon is known as “hovering” or “helicopter,” and it means being unnecessarily over-controlling or overprotective





