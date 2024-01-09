Los Angeles City Councilman Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price pleaded not guilty to charges of theft by embezzlement, perjury, and conflict of interest. He is accused of voting on projects involving developers tied to his wife's consulting firm without reporting the connections. Price's defense challenged the charges, but the judge rejected their argument. The prosecution argues that the defense's challenge should be denied.





FOXLA » / 🏆 445. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project Approved by City CouncilThe City Council has approved documents for the expansion and modernization of the L.A. Convention Center, but city leaders are still considering the finances and timing of the multibillion-dollar project. The approved documents include entitlements and a signdistrict for future development. This is the first renovation guide for the building in 30 years.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte Charged with DWISan Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte, who replaced a council member involved in a DWI incident, has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Whyte was arrested after driving erratically and exhibiting signs of intoxication. He admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Shohei Ohtani in Record-Breaking DealThe Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Shohei Ohtani in a contract that is both enormous and team-friendly. Ohtani's decision to prioritize winning led him to choose the Dodgers over the Los Angeles Angels.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

64th Annual Los Angeles County Holiday CelebrationThe 64th annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration will take place on December 24 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The event will feature performances by Divas and Drummers of Compton, as well as various choir groups, dance performances, and music from around the world. The event is free to attend.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Illegal Fireworks Pose Threat as New Year's Approaches in Los AngelesFire departments in Los Angeles are preparing for a surge in illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve, warning residents of the dangers and consequences. Air quality officials are monitoring for health hazards, while dog owners are making plans to comfort their pets. The city of Pasadena, hosting the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, is particularly concerned about the large fireworks seen in some neighborhoods.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

New Mural Unveiled in San Pedro's Historic WaterfrontThe Port of Los Angeles, along with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, Los Angeles Maritime Institute, and West Harbor, recently held a mural unveiling of “La Pincoya en El Norte”.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »