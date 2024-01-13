Participant in U.S. Capitol Attack Sentenced to Prison

William Chrestman, a participant in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been sentenced to 55 months in prison for his role in inciting the mob. Chrestman brought a wooden ax handle and threatened a Capitol Police officer, urging the crowd to storm the building. The judge described his actions as a direct encouragement to rioters. Chrestman pleaded guilty to threatening a federal officer and obstructing Congress. Four people died during the attack, and numerous police officers were assaulted.





