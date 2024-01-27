Robot Surgeon to Join International Space Station

Very soon, a robot surgeon may begin its orbit around our planet — and though it won't quite be a metallic, humanoid machine wearing a white coat and holding a scalpel, its mission is fascinating nonetheless. Indeed one of the experiments onboard is a two-pound (0.9-kilogram) robotic device, about as long as your forearm, with two controllable arms that respectively hold a grasper and a pair of scissors.

Developed by a company named Virtual Incision, this doctor robot of sorts is built to someday be able to communicate with human doctors on the ground while inserting itself into an astronaut patient to conduct medical procedures with high accuracy





SPACEdotcom » / 🏆 92. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tech firm Rakuten International moves into larger office space in San FranciscoRakuten International, a tech firm owned by Rakuten Group, is moving into larger office space in San Francisco. The company is relocating almost 160 employees to a 29,000 square feet space on the 18th floor of 300 Mission St. The new office is more modern and conducive to collaboration and large meetings compared to its previous location at 160 Spear Street.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Couple Adopts Baby Surrendered at Fire StationChris and Brittany Tyler from Louisville, Kentucky, adopt a baby boy who was surrendered at a local fire station under the state's Safe Infants Act.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Miraculous Visions from the Skies: The James Webb Space TelescopeThe James Webb Space Telescope, launched on Christmas Day two years ago, provides miraculous visions from the skies, including views of Jupiter, Carina Nebula, Phantom Galaxy, and the deepest regions of space. It is a successor to the Hubble Telescope, with massive gold-plated lenses capable of detecting infrared light.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Dublin-born defender's LinkedIn message leads to international call-upRoberto “Pico” Lopes, a defender born and raised in Dublin, received a life-changing message on LinkedIn that led to him representing Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

French Cinema Sees Rise in International Box Office in 2023French cinema experienced a significant increase in international box office success in 2023, following several challenging years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual report from export agency Unifrance revealed a 38.5% rise in worldwide admissions for French films, generating $256M in receipts. Majority French productions saw a 74.7% increase in entries, while French language features attracted 53.6% more spectators. Several films, including those by Jeremy Zag, achieved impressive results in multiple territories.

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »

The Realism in Science FictionScience fiction often exaggerates or distorts science for dramatic effect—but many movies and TV shows have a nugget of realism at their core. The humanoid robot, Sophia, is one of the most sophisticated AI robots to date. Robots, artificial intelligence, space travel, dinosaurs, and more have been the subject of science fiction for decades. Many of these stories are inspired by real science.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »