Rapper's Song Lyrics Used as Evidence in Court

While the film unspools in Park City, the biggest ever case concerning this phenomenon is still ongoing. It involves Grammy-winning, who has not only been charged with heading up a murderous Atlanta street gang that also doubles as a record label, but whose own song lyrics are being used in court by the prosecution. If the latter sounds a bit shocking,director J.M. Harper demonstrates that such a legal tactic, which mixes art and evidence to ascertain guilt, is actually nothing new.

Structured as a road movie, with Harper following Bronx-born rapper Kemba as he conducts interviews in cities across the U.S. and then over in London, the film offers its own array of proof to show that America’s criminal justice system has been homing in on hip-hop music for quite some time. “Before they had lyrics, they had witnesses,” one Chicago-based MC points out. But now in most U.S. states, public prosecutors are using lyrics as “character evidence” to prove that defendants are living the very same lives they rap abou





THR » / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parents Are Obsessed with the 'Purple Monkey Song' from Fisher PriceThe 'purple monkey song' from Fisher Price's 'Sooo Wiggly' album has become a certified hit among parents, who find themselves humming or singing it constantly. Alexa Cayabyab and her family are among the many fans of the catchy tune.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

New Folk Song Commemorates Tragic Sinking of SS ClallamAn epic new folk song debuts this week to commemorate the spooky and sad legend of the SS Clallam, a passenger vessel that sank exactly 120 years ago in one of the deadliest disasters ever in local waters.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

South Korean Actor Song Kang-ho Discusses Directorial Debut and Themes of Identity and ImmigrationSong Kang-ho, the South Korean actor known for his roles in Bong Joon-ho's Parasite and Memories of Murder, sat down for a virtual conversation with director Lee Isaac Chung on Zoom last week. They discussed the idea of relationships in this life being a way to pay off debts from previous lives. Song's directorial debut, which was nominated for five Golden Globes, tells the story of Nora and Hae Sung, childhood friends who are separated and reunite years later. The film explores themes of identity and immigration. discussWatch Online Movies For Free, Watch Movies Free In High Quality Without Registration.On Bthwood You Can Find Wide Collection of Latest Indian Web Series.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »

Researchers Discover New Class of Antibiotics Using AIResearchers used AI to discover a new class of antibiotics to treat drug-resistant staph infections.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Nikki Glaser Promotes Work with Unique Documentary PhotographyPhotographer's grainy black and white 35mm documentary photography style is being used by comedian Nikki Glaser to promote her work on social media.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Bleachers Release Love Letter-Like Music Video Starring Margaret QualleyThe video reads like a love letter, with Qualley choreographing and co-directing. It features Qualley in a white dress walking in front of a New York City skyline and Antonoff gazing at her from the hood of his car. The song and video serve as the third single off the upcoming self-titled Bleachers album.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »