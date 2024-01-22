Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Death Toll Rises as Hostages Remain in Gaza

The Palestinian death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas has soared past 25,000, while the Israeli government appeared far from achieving its goals of crushing the militant group and freeing more than 100 hostages. The slow progress and the plight of the hostages held in Gaza has divided ordinary Israelis and their leaders even as the offensive threatens to ignite a wider war involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen that support the Palestinians.





politico » / 🏆 381. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so intractable?As fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, many may wonder why this war — and, more broadly, the decades-long Israeli–Palestinian conflict — is so intractable. The answer goes beyond geopolitics and speaks to the underlying psychology of what it is to be human and why we fight.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Israeli military's claim about Gaza hospital falls short of evidence, investigation findsA detailed investigation by The Washington Post has found that the evidence presented by the Israeli military to support its claim that Gaza's largest hospital was used as a Hamas command center is insufficient. U.S. President Joe Biden has not released any evidence to support the claim either.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Leaders Advocate Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza StripSenior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are again publicly advocating the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip. Their proposals are being presented as voluntary emigration schemes, in which Israel is merely playing the role of Good Samaritan, selflessly mediating with foreign governments to find new homes for destitute and desperate Palestinians. But it is ethnic cleansing all the same.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza as War ContinuesIsraeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, hospital officials said, as fighting raged across the tiny enclave a day after Israel’s prime minister said the war will continue for “many more months,” resisting international calls for a cease-fire.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Palestinian Rejectionism: The Reason for Elusive PeaceThe article discusses the reasons behind the elusive peace between Israel and Palestine, focusing on the Palestinian rejectionism of Israel and their demand for a one-state solution.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Israel's war in Gaza brings famine with incredible speed, says UN relief chiefThe United Nations' emergency relief chief warns that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are starving in Gaza due to the war, with famine spreading rapidly. Aid has been trickling in slowly, but it is not enough to meet the needs of the population. Israel has been accused of denying critical supplies from entering northern Gaza.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »