Israel's war in Gaza brings famine with incredible speed, says UN relief chief

Israel’s war in Gaza has brought famine with “such incredible speed,” the United Nations’ emergency relief chief told CNN on Monday, as he warned that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are starving in the besieged enclave.

The “great majority” of 400,000 Gazans characterized by UN agencies as at risk of starving “are actually in famine, not just at risk of famine,” Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “It’s been an extraordinary and wholly unwelcome aspect of the Gazan war,” he said. “It has brought famine with such incredible speed to the front of the lines.” Aid has been trickling into Gaza slowly from two border crossings in the south but agencies have been warning it is a fraction of what is needed. Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israel had denied critical supplies from entering northern Gaza. But Israel has accused the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency of not doing enough and “stalling” the progres





cnnbrk » / 🏆 393. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Defense Secretary to Urge Israel to End Combat Operations in GazaU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, in the latest test of whether the U.S. can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Israel's War on Gaza Continues Amid Growing ConcernsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Turkey as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East rise due to Israel's war on Gaza.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel Continues Offensive in Gaza Despite Calls to Wind DownBiden administration officials, including Blinken, have repeatedly urged Israel to wind down its blistering air and ground offensive in Gaza. Israel's military said the bodies of three Israeli hostages held in Gaza had been recovered.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Biden Administration Approves Immediate Arms Sale to IsraelThe Biden administration bypasses Congress to approve an immediate arms sale to Israel, citing the urgency of Israel's defensive needs. The sale involves $147.5 million worth of equipment, including explosive rounds, for Israel's ongoing war against Gaza.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Colorado Joins International Day of Action for GazaAbout 1,000 people of Colorado join the rest of the world in an International Day of Action to demand an immediate ceasefire, an end to US aid to Israel, and an end to the siege on Gaza in front of Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

UN Security Council Approves Deal for GazaThe United Nations Security Council approved a deal for Gaza, with the United States abstaining from the final vote. The deal aims to secure the release of hostages and halt the fighting.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »