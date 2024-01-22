Controversy Surrounding Houston ISD District Advisory Committee

Should members of the Houston ISD District Advisory Committee be ousted if it's discovered they shared meeting information with the press and general public? Should any of those members who are also employed by HISD be fired? Those may be outlier sentiments — Thursday afternoon HISD Deputy Chief of Staff Keri Einberg denied there was any such policy afoot in HISD — but they signal a real concern the members of the volunteer committee will be considering in upcoming days.

At issue: how transparent is this public body going to be with members clearly divided on the issue? Does it take the agreement of the entire group to release information? Miles himself has said he considered his remarks"off-the-record" Some DAC members want to stop a repeat occurrence. It appears many were particularly unhappy about negative comments made on social media about Miles. Attorney and DAC member George Hittner, in emails sent to his fellow DAC members earlier this week, termed the leak of information"unethical behavior





