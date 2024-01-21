Palestinian Rejectionism: The Reason for Elusive Peace

Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7 , the taking of hostages and the continuing war in Gaza, the idea understandably has near zero support in the Jewish state. In addition to rewarding terrorism, a self-governing Palestinian nation, even with international help, would likely throw Egypt, Jordan and the entire region into turmoil and be a nightmare for Israeli security. But there’s a reason why peace is elusive: Palestinian rejectionism of Israel.

Starting with the United Nations partition plan in 1948 and including several Israeli governments, there were repeated offers of a separate Arab state, and all were rejected by Palestinians. Its leaders demand a one-state solution, with Israel eliminate





nypost » / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so intractable?As fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, many may wonder why this war — and, more broadly, the decades-long Israeli–Palestinian conflict — is so intractable. The answer goes beyond geopolitics and speaks to the underlying psychology of what it is to be human and why we fight.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Bethlehem's Christmas Celebrations Canceled Due to Israel-Hamas WarThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus looks like a ghost town on Christmas Eve, with celebrations in Bethlehem called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Biden Administration Approves Immediate Arms Sale to IsraelThe Biden administration bypasses Congress to approve an immediate arms sale to Israel, citing the urgency of Israel's defensive needs. The sale involves $147.5 million worth of equipment, including explosive rounds, for Israel's ongoing war against Gaza.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Israel's War on Gaza Continues Amid Growing ConcernsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Turkey as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East rise due to Israel's war on Gaza.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel Continues Offensive in Gaza Despite Calls to Wind DownBiden administration officials, including Blinken, have repeatedly urged Israel to wind down its blistering air and ground offensive in Gaza. Israel's military said the bodies of three Israeli hostages held in Gaza had been recovered.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Israel Targets Hamas Leaders in Lebanon, Risking Wider WarWhen a pair of drone-fired missiles slammed into an apartment building in south Beirut on Tuesday, killing a top militant leader and his lieutenants, it appeared to mark a shift in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »