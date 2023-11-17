House Ethics Committee Finds Evidence of Lawbreaking by Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics Committee has found overwhelming evidence of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has sent the case to the Justice Department. Santos, who has been under investigation for months, is accused of conduct that cannot be trusted. In response, Santos criticized the report as a politicized smear but announced that he will not seek reelection.

United States Headlines Read more: WOKVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSNEWYORK: House Ethics Committee Finds Rep. George Santos Violated Federal LawThe House Ethics Committee released a report finding that Rep. George Santos violated federal law and engaged in illegal activity involving his finances.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Embattled Rep. George Santos Will Not Seek Reelection After Ethics Committee ReportRep. George Santos announces he will not run for reelection in 2024 following the release of a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee , which found evidence of federal law violations and misuse of campaign funds.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: GOP Representative George Santos Won't Seek Re-election Amid Ethics ProbeEmbattled GOP Representative George Santos says he won't run for a second term next fall, potentially opening up a House seat that Democrats could take in the 2024 elections. Santos' announcement follows a report released by the House Ethics Committee on Thursday that said investigators found 'substantial' proof that the freshman lawmaker broke federal law.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Embattled GOP Representative George Santos Won't Seek Re-election Amid Federal Law Violation AllegationsEmbattled GOP Representative George Santos announces he won't run for a second term, potentially giving Democrats an opportunity to win a House seat in the 2024 elections. The House Ethics Committee found 'substantial' proof that Santos broke federal law by misusing campaign funds and engaging in fraudulent conduct. Facing a 23-count federal indictment, Santos has faced heavy scrutiny since being elected in 2022.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Tensions rise in the House as lawmakers face grueling hours and confrontationsSpeaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) declared during his weekly news conference Tuesday that the House “is a pressure cooker” after lawmakers have spent roughly a dozen grueling hours debating and voting on a series of bills. That was evident minutes beforehand when Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) came up behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and began yelling in his ear, accusing him of elbowing him in the back as they passed each other in a crowded hallway. The Senate had fireworks of its own Tuesday as Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) brought a hearing about corporate greed to a standstill as he confronted one witness, stood up and challenged him to a fistfight. Audio recorded by The Post on Nov. 14 captured Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) accusing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him while walking.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Moderate Democrat politician may challenge Rep. Jamaal Bowman amid controversy over Israel stance New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman's reelection campaign could be upended by a more moderate Democrat politician – who has yet to formally announce a run – amid controversy over the congressman's Israel stance.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »