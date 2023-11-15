Moderate Democrat politician may challenge Rep. Jamaal Bowman amid controversy over Israel stance

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman's reelection campaign could be upended by a more moderate Democrat politician – who has yet to formally announce a run – amid controversy over the congressman's Israel stance. 'A lot of observers right now think that this is close to, if not the nadir, for Bowman,' New York-based political consultant Jake Dilemani told Fox News Digital. 'This is the bottom for Bowman with certain people in the district and certain other political observers.

And rewind to last year, people were disappointed with him.' Some believed Bowman 'did not represent the district' on issues such as Israel and other policies, Dilemani added. Speculation has grown that Westchester County Executive George Latimer will run against the congressman, but the Democrat official has remained coy on officially announcing his candidacy. Dilemani, who previously worked with Latimer on campaigns, said he’s a 'pragmatic and mainstream Democrat' who holds many of the same values as the constituents in Bowman’s distric

