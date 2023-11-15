Biden Administration Races Against Time to Reauthorize Controversial Surveillance Program

With just seven weeks until the end of the year, the Biden administration is running out of time to win the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The law allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect the communications of foreigners overseas suspected of posing a national security threat without a warrant. The program is set to expire at the end of December unless a deal is reached between the White House and Congress.

While administration officials argue that the program is crucial for collecting intelligence, civil liberties advocates argue that it infringes on the privacy of ordinary Americans and call for changes before reauthorization

United States Headlines Read more: KHOU »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WJXT4: Biden Administration Launches White House Initiative on Women's Health ResearchThe Biden administration has announced a White House initiative to improve research into women's health. Women make up more than half of the U.S. population but are understudied and underrepresented in health research.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Civil Society Organizations Urge Biden Administration to Stop Supplying Artillery Shells to IsraelMore than 30 U.S.-based aid, advocacy, and religious organizations expressed alarm about the Pentagon's plan to provide artillery munitions to Israel, stating that it would undermine the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Biden administration hiring attorneys to handle vaccine lawsuitsThe administration of President Joe Biden is hiring additional attorneys to help handle the workload from vaccine lawsuits after seeing a spike in people filing claims.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

MYNBC15: Over 400 Biden administration employees demand cease-fire in Israel-Hamas warMore than 400 employees of President Joe Biden's administration have signed an open letter demanding he pursue a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war that has killed thousands of civilians thus far.

Source: mynbc15 | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Biden Administration Moves Forward with Student-Debt ForgivenessThe Biden administration has canceled billions in student loans, separate from the previous plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt. The legality of student-debt forgiveness has been a topic of debate among policymakers, pundits, and courts.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

NYPOST: The Biden administration is hiding the real scale of the migrant crisisThe US border is still at a breaking point with 309,000 people attempting to enter the country in October. It was the second highest month for crossings at US land borders in history. Of those encountered by agents, 188,000 were arrested for illegally entering the country.

Source: nypost | Read more »