GOP Representative George Santos Won't Seek Re-election Amid Ethics Probe

Embattled GOP Representative George Santos announces he won't run for a second term, potentially opening up a House seat that Democrats could take in the 2024 elections. Santos is facing a federal indictment over campaign fraud and a House Ethics Committee report found 'substantial' proof of his wrongdoing. Without Santos in the 2024 races, Democrats may have a chance to win a typically left-leaning district and close the narrow gap between Democrats and the GOP in the House.

