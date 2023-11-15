Former State Representative Outlines Vision for Nation of Texas

Kyle Biedermann, a former state representative and current Legislative Advisor for the Texas Nationalist Movement's Advisory Board, speaks during the Saturday opening event at TEXIT in Waco, on Nov. 11, 2023.WACO — Standing in front of a massive state flag on Saturday, Claver Kamau-Imani outlined his utopian vision of a Nation of Texas that he believes is just on the horizon. No taxes or Faucis, no speed zones or toll roads. No liberals, no gun laws. No windmills, no poor people.

A separate currency, stock market and gold depository. “Complete control of our own immigration policy.” World-class college football, a farewell to regulators. And unthinkable, unimaginable wealth. “We are going to be so rich,” he chanted. “We’re gonna be rich. We are gonna be rich. We. Are. Going. To Be. Rich! … As soon as we declare independence, we're going to be wealthy. I personally believe that our personal GDP will double in five to seven year

