Texas Nationalist Movement Envisions a Wealthy Nation of Texas

Former state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, and current Legislative Advisor for the Texas Nationalist Movement's Advisory Board, speaks during the Saturday opening event at TEXIT in Waco, on Nov. 11, 2023. Standing in front of a massive state flag, Claver Kamau-Imani outlines his vision of a Nation of Texas with no taxes, liberals, gun laws, windmills, or poor people.

He envisions a separate currency, stock market, and gold depository, along with complete control of immigration policy and unimaginable wealth

