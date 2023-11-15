2023 Expected to Be Warmest Year in History

With temperatures soaring beyond previous averages by exceptional margins, scientists say the pressure on world leaders to curb planet-heating greenhouse gas pollution has never been more urgent as they prepare to meet in Dubai for the UN COP28 climate conference this month. Drought parched parts of the United States and Mexico during October, while huge swathes of the planet saw wetter than normal conditions often linked to storms and cyclones, said the EU's Copernicus.

Sea surface temperatures were the highest ever recorded for the month, a phenomenon driven by global warming that scientists say plays a key role in driving storms to be more ferocious and destructive. 'October 2023 has seen exceptional temperature anomalies, following on from four months of global temperature records being obliterated,' 'We can say with near certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record, and is currently 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average

