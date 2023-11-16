Full Free Comic Book Day 2024 Titles Revealed

The full Free Comic Book Day 2024 titles have been released, including the first Fifteenth Doctor Who comic book from Titan Comics written by Dan Watters. As well as Jim Zub and Jonas Scharf, launching a Conan event, Battle Of The Bad Stone rolling out through 2024. The Valiants from Valiant, Kill Shakespeare doing Romeo & Juliet, Fantagraphics and Marvel crossing over to reprint Atlas 50s comics, IDW's Monster High as we told you a while ago, and lots more.

All for May the 4th, 2024… with commemorative art by Terry Moore, and exclusive merchandise from Funko, Bleacher Creatures and Diamond Select Toys

United States Headlines Read more: BLEEDİNGCOOL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROLLİNGSTONE: Biden's Campaign Plans to Expand Influencer Program for 2024 ElectionJoe Biden's campaign is doubling down on its use of social media influencers to reach young voters in the 2024 election. However, there are concerns about the effectiveness of this strategy as some influencers are facing increased criticism of the administration.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

WMAG: Top Spring 2024 Hair and Makeup Trends from New York Fashion WeekCheck out the top spring 2024 hair and makeup trends from New York Fashion Week. From sculpted, sopping, slick ‘dos to a modern update of ’90s minimalism, these trends are set to inspire and influence beauty aficionados.

Source: wmag | Read more »

BİLLBOARD: Taylor Swift Could Make History at the 2024 Grammy AwardsTaylor Swift and several other artists have the potential to set records at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Swift could become the first artist to win album of the year four times. Final-round voting is set to begin on Dec. 14, 2023.

Source: billboard | Read more »

CNN: Michigan Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Seeking to Remove Trump from 2024 BallotA Michigan judge ruled that the state's secretary of state cannot determine Donald Trump's eligibility for office based on the 14th Amendment's 'insurrectionist ban'. This is a victory for Trump, who is leading in the 2024 Republican primary race and facing lawsuits related to the US Capitol attack.

Source: CNN | Read more »

THEREALAUTOBLOG: Driving the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on Spanish Mountain RoadsThe author shares their experience driving the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on Spanish mountain roads, highlighting the challenges posed by the car's size and weight.

Source: therealautoblog | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Advocates on both sides of abortion issue look to 2024 ballotsAfter Ohio voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare, advocates on both sides of the issue are looking at how they can get support on 2024 ballots in at least a dozen states.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »