Man Found Guilty of Breaking into Nancy Pelosi's Mansion and Attacking Her Husband

The man who broke into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's (D-CA) mansion last year and attacked her husband with a hammer was found guilty Thursday in a San Francisco federal courtroom and could spend the foreseeable future behind bars. David DePape, who did not show any emotion while the verdict was being read, was convicted of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault upon an immediate family member of a federal official. The trial lasted less than a week.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon before reaching its verdict a day later. "Speaker Pelosi and her family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes for Mr. Pelosi from so many across the country during this difficult time," a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said in a written statement."The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this wee





