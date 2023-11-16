Embattled Rep. George Santos Will Not Seek Reelection After Ethics Committee Report

Embattled Rep. George Santos said Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2024 after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report that concluded there is “substantial evidence” the New York Republican “violated federal criminal laws,” including using campaign funds for personal purposes and filing false campaign reports. 'I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed.

I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time,' Santos said in a statement on the social media site X. In its wide-ranging 56-page report, the Ethics subcommittee tasked with investigating Santos found 'a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos’ campaign, personal, and business finances. Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.' 'He blatantly stole from his campaig

