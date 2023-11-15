In an extraordinary rebuttal, a union representative for Santa Clara County social workers refuted the account of the child welfare agency director who blamed a social worker and supervisor for decisions that led to the fentanyl death of a 3-month-old baby. The union representative stated that county lawyers opposed the recommendation to remove the child.

United States Headlines Read more: MERCNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYMAG: Miami Beach's Eccentric State House District 106 and Its Charming RepresentativeState House District 106, represented by Basabe since 2022, is a vibrant and eccentric area in Miami Beach. Basabe, now 45, is known for his charm and mischievous nature. He shares an anecdote about a dealer offering him $140,000 for his Patek Philippe watch. The district stretches from Aventura to Fisher Island, with Miami Beach at its core. The area is filled with street vendors offering exotic animals for selfies and paparazzi selling guerrilla photos to tourists. Basabe's unique personality aligns with the eccentricity of the district.

Source: NYMag | Read more »

NYMAG: Miami Beach's Charming and Mischevious RepresentativeState House District 106, represented by Basabe since 2022, is a vibrant and diverse area in Miami Beach. Basabe, known for his charm and mischief, shares his experiences and the offers he receives for his expensive watch.

Source: NYMag | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: GOP Representative Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy 'Sucker Punched' Him During InterviewFormer House leader Kevin McCarthy was accused on Tuesday of “sucker” punching Rep. Tim Burchett in the kidneys. McCarthy’s response: “If I kidney punched him, he’d be on the ground…let’s be realistic about life.” Read the latest from besslevin:

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Pa. Supreme Court Justice Receives Free Home Repairs Paid for by Brother's Union, Witness SaysA witness testified that Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty received free home repairs paid for by his brother's union. The repairs were done in 2011 and included drywall and painting work. Dougherty's lawyer denies the allegations.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

ALLURE_MAGAZİNE: Gabrielle Union Talks About Perimenopause and Hollywood's SilenceGabrielle Union discusses the experience of perimenopause and the silence surrounding menopause in Hollywood.

Source: Allure_magazine | Read more »

DİSPATCHALERTS: Complaint Against Public Face of Local Police Union Under InvestigationThe local police union's ethics committee is investigating a complaint lodged this month against the public face of the agency. The complaint makes multiple allegations against the individual, including improper use of funds and shaming lodge members. The complaint was filed by a Columbus police officer and focuses on events since June 2023.

Source: DispatchAlerts | Read more »