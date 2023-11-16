UN Special Rapporteur Claims Israel Does Not Have Right to Self-Defense Against Hamas

The U.N. special rapporteur to the occupied Palestinian territory claimed this week that Israel does not have a right to self-defense against Hamas under international law and accused the country of committing 'war crimes.

' The comments from Francesca Albanese came Tuesday during an address to the National Press Club of Australia, when she deemed Israel's right to self-defense 'non-existent' under international law as she took aim at the war-torn country for its 'unrelenting bombardment of Gaza' and other actions. Israel, according to Albanese, cannot claim a right to self-defense because they are not under threat from another state. 'Israel cannot claim the right of self-defense against a threat that emanates from a territory it occupies, from a territory that is under belligerent occupation,' Albanese said from the event in Canberra, Australi

