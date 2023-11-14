Tensions rise in the House as lawmakers face grueling hours and confrontations

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) declared during his weekly news conference Tuesday that the House “is a pressure cooker” after lawmakers have spent roughly a dozen grueling hours debating and voting on a series of bills. That was evident minutes beforehand when Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) came up behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and began yelling in his ear, accusing him of elbowing him in the back as they passed each other in a crowded hallway.

The Senate had fireworks of its own Tuesday as Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) brought a hearing about corporate greed to a standstill as he confronted one witness, stood up and challenged him to a fistfight. Audio recorded by The Post on Nov. 14 captured Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) accusing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him while walking

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces challenges in balancing priorities: How Mike Johnson handles the threat of a government shutdown at the end of the week is his first major test and will set the stage for the rest of his speakership.

Super PACs supporting House Speaker Mike Johnson raise $16 million in 10 days: Two super PACs supporting House Speaker Mike Johnson have brought in a reported $16 million in 10 days. The Congressional Leadership Fund and the American Action Network received the funds after Speaker Johnson endorsed them, indicating early support for him and the House majority.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson works with Democrats to keep government running: The bipartisan tally — 336-95 with 93 Republicans voting no — showed Johnson's willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind and work with Democrats to temporarily keep government running — the same political move that cost the last House speaker,of Louisiana appeared on track for a temporarily better outcome. His approach, which the Senate is expected to approve by week's end, effectively pushes a final showdown over government funding to the new year. "Making sure that government stays in operation is a matter of conscience for all of us. We owe that to the American people," Johnson said earlier Tuesday at a news conference at the Capitol

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson meets with reporters ahead of crucial vote: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters ahead of a crucial vote on a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at its current levels, a measure not heartily supported by the hard right wing of his party, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Accused of Assault by Rep. Tim Burchett: Rep. Tim Burchett accuses former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of elbowing him in the back during an interview. Burchett was one of the lawmakers who ousted McCarthy after he sought Democrats' help to pass a spending bill. The incident occurred in the Capitol hallway.

House Speaker Mike Johnson Passes Bill to Extend Government Funding: House Speaker Mike Johnson passed one of his most consequential pieces of legislation, a bill that will extend government funding beyond the looming Friday deadline and prevent a costly federal shutdown. However, the feat is not one all Republicans will celebrate, as 93 out of 220 present GOP lawmakers voted against the bill and 209 out of 211 present Democrats voted in favor of the measure. The bill's bipartisan support and opposition from the hard right has fueled speculation in Washington over whether Johnson could soon meet the fate of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

