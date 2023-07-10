Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks Empowering Women at Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Event

We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google—mostly because of their sweet chemistry and loving dynamic. In sum, Chopra Jonas is Hollywood royalty, the definition of a star.—yes, the literally-carries-it-all, affordable department store likely adored by several generations in your family—for the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, an initiative designed to inspire and uplift women.

Held on October 20th in Manhattan, the two-day event featured exciting networking opportunities and panels aimed at helping guests, advocate for themselves at work, and score the perfect headshot. It was like LinkedIn IRL—cute outfits and lots of iced coffee included. Of course, the 41-year-old looked fly as she prepared for a keynote Q&A session. “The through-line between me and the company is wanting to uplift women, taking two days to create community and talk about your dreams, what you want to be, your aspirations, fears,” Chopra Jonas told StyleCaster at the even

United States Headlines Read more: STYLECASTER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PEOPLE: Aaron Rodgers Celebrates Joe Jonas' Birthday with Nick Jonas and Priyanka ChopraAaron Rodgers attended a jam packed dinner as he celebrated Joe Jonas’ 34th birthday at a restaurant with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Source: people | Read more »

TMZ: Sophie Turner Unfollows Nick Jonas' Wife Priyanka Chopra Amid Joe Jonas DivorceSophie Turner has removed Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, from her Instagram feed ... clicking the 'unfollow' button as the actress' divorce from Joe Jonas moves forward.

Source: TMZ | Read more »

PAGESİX: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's rarely seen daughter, Malti, steals show at Jonas Brothers concertThe “Quantico” actress was seen smiling as the 1-year-old sat on her lap while watching the band perform from the front row on Friday night.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

COMİNGSOONNET: Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Cousin Mannara ChopraPriyanka Chopra wisher her cousin and Bigg Boss 17's contestant Mannara Chopra with a throwback picture of the two.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Nick Jonas Fixes Priyanka Chopra’s Ponytail After Wimbledon Date Priyanka Chopra Jonas nearly had a hair mishap on the way home from Wimbledon, but her husband, Nick Jonas, was able to step in and save the day.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Nick Jonas works to take out wife Priyanka Chopra’s ‘complicated’ hair in sweet video“Wish we all get a Nick Jonas,” one fan wrote.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »