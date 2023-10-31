HEAD TOPICS

Thanksgiving Feast Costs Less This Year

Here’s something to be thankful for: Turkeys are gobbling up much less of the Thanksgiving budget this year, so the cost of hosting your family and friends is 4.5% less than it was a year ago. That’s according to the latest American Farm Bureau Federation survey released on Wednesday, which put the average price of a traditional Thanksgiving feast for 10 people in 2023 at $61.17, or less than $6.20 per person, largely thanks to turkey prices being down 5.6% compared with last year.

