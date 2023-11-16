Embattled GOP Representative George Santos Won't Seek Re-election Amid Federal Law Violation Allegations

Embattled GOP Representative George Santos says he won't run for a second term next fall, potentially opening up a House seat that Democrats could take in the 2024 elections. Santos' announcement follows a report released by the House Ethics Committee on Thursday that said investigators found 'substantial' proof that the freshman lawmaker broke federal law.

According to the committee's 10-month-long inquiry, evidence shows that Santos used his campaign funds for personal use, engaged in 'fraudulent conduct' and filed 'false or incomplete reports' to the Federal Election Commission while running for office in 2022. The New York congressman is also facing a 23-count federal indictment over accusations of campaign fraud and has faced heavy scrutiny since being elected in the 2022 midterms. Earlier this month, he avoided expulsion in a House vote. Without him in the 2024 races, Democrats may have a chance to win a typically left-leaning district and close the narrow gap between Democrats and the GOP in the Hous

