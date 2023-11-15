Eli Roth's Thanksgiving: A Long-Awaited Holiday Slasher

The Big Picture Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is coming to theaters on November 17 and has been highly anticipated for 16 years. That's right, Thanksgiving has been in the ether for almost two decades and has nearly come to life many times, but didn't quite reach completion. The stars, planets, and horror moons have finally aligned to give us a holiday slasher to feast our eyes upon.

Thanksgiving as a holiday isn't typically synonymous with horror movies, but perhaps Roth will be changing the Turkey Day game and giving us all trauma over a plate of stuffing and green bean casserole. The tagline of the movie is 'There will be no leftovers,' after all. Thanksgiving is about an axe-wielding maniac who plagues the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The capotain-donning, axe-swinging maniac in question comes to town after a Black Friday tragedy and plans to pick Plymouth's residents off, one by one. According to the movie website, what may seem like a random killing spree turns out to be part of a much larger holiday schem

