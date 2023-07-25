US Dollar finds support on strong Retail Sales and rising yields

The DXY index first declined to 104.00 and then recovered to 104.30. The headline and core PPI cooled down in October, while US Retail Sales declined but were lower than expected. Investors seem to worry that strong economic activity data might weigh more than cooling inflation in the Fed’s eyes.

The US Dollar (USD) found a lift in Wednesday's session, driven by solid US Retail Sales figures for October, which somewhat worried investors as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials might consider it a threat to the progress on inflation. Nonetheless, considering that inflation and employment creation in the United States economy are both cooling down, it is highly unlikely that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates at the upcoming December meeting. That being said, the bank will receive additional CPI and Nonfarm Payrolls reports before its last decisions of 2023, which could impact whether they ultimately decide to hike or not

