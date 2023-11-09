Thanksgiving: A Long-Awaited Horror Film Finally Hits the Big Screen

Yes, a mere 16 years after it was first teased as one of the fake coming attractions in 2007’s Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double-feature collaboration, 'Thanksgiving' has finally hit the big screen. Featuring plenty of the gore promised in the trailer, this throwback slasher pic will gratify genre fans who will appreciate the titular holiday finally getting its own horror film along with the likes of Christmas, Valentine’s Day, etc.

This one is no instant classic, ranking more along the lines of. But it offers plenty of cheap thrills, or more accurately cheap kills, presented with the sort of attention to bloodthirsty detail that horror aficionados crave. Pity, though, that there aren’t really any more actual grindhouses. The film set in (where else?) Plymouth, Massachusetts, does begin spectacularly, with an elaborate, expertly staged sequence depicting a riot at a big box store named Right Mart (any resemblance to Walmart is strictly coincidental, presumably) on Thanksgiving night, the start of its Black Friday sale

