Israel Launches Operation Inside Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israel said its military launched a “targeted” operation against Hamas early Wednesday morning inside Gaza’s largest hospital, where thousands of Palestinians are believed to be sheltering. Conditions at Al-Shifa Hospital, which has run out of fuel and is no longer considered operational, have deteriorated rapidly in recent days amid intense fighting, with doctors warning of a “catastrophic” situation for patients, staff and displaced people still inside.

Wednesday’s raid sparked international criticism. In a statement posted online, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had begun “a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital.” IDF spokesperson Peter Lerner told CNN later Wednesday that the operation at Al-Shifa hospital was “ongoing.” Israeli radio reported that, so far, the army had found no indication of hostages inside the hospita

