North Texas Real Estate Service Helps Families Find Homes in Other States

A North Texas real estate service is helping families that no longer feel protected in Texas find homes in other states where they feel more secure. Brianna Hurley woke up the morning after the vote with a sense of urgent clarity: Her transgender child would never be safe in Texas. Trans kids were effectively banned from playing school sports and would be made to use bathrooms matching the sex on their birth certificates.

To Hurley, whose family was living at the time in a city south of Fort Worth, that vote was the last straw. Her trans son had already endured a lot at a relatively young age. Earlier that summer, while at a youth Pride picnic, protesters screamed at the LGBTQ+ kids in attendance that they were. Hurley had to warn her children about speaking to strangers after Texas GOP leadership directed authorities to investigate as “abusers” families of trans kids receiving gender-affirming care. A knock at the door could be Child Protective Services ready to take both of her boys away

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX26HOUSTON: TEXAS HEAT: Entergy Texas donates 1,300 fans to low-income families amid heat wave🔥🌀🌡️ Stay Cool!!! Entergy Texas is stepping up to combat the summer heat hitting the Lone Star State by donating more than 1,000 fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas .

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more »

NBCDFW: Extreme heat not stopping North Texas families from summer vacation activitiesIn this kind of weather, health experts are urging people to take a lot of breaks outside, drink lots of water, and look out for each other.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

FOX4: North Texas families preparing for the start of schoolThe first day of school for the two largest districts in North Texas is just three weeks away. It’s even soon for other districts.

Source: FOX4 | Read more »

NBCDFW: North Texas families caught in desperate rush to leave MauiNEXT ON NBC 5 AT 10: We hear from 2 North Texas families who talk about their escape from Maui and what it took to leave the Hawaiian wildfires.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

NBCDFW: North Texas families, nonprofits could be impacted by government shutdownIf politicians in Washington, DC, cannot reach an agreement and the government shuts down, it will have ripple effects right here in North Texas .

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

NEWSCİENTİST: Real Families exhibition: How we redefined families for a new worldScientific progress has made all sorts of families possible. But as a thought-provoking new exhibition at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, UK, shows, it hasn't been a pain-free shift

Source: newscientist | Read more »