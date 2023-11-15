Israel opposes deal with Hamas for release of hostages

Israeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. Israel has opposed a deal with Hamas which could have resulted in the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian women and children and a three-day ceasefire commitment in Gaza, state media reported.

1705 GMT — Israel army withdraws from inside Gaza hospital: journalist A journalist trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital has told AFP that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the building after entering it overnight and have redeployed around its outskirts. Israeli forces had pushed into Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in the early hours of the morning, raising fears for the safety of thousands of patients, staff and displaced civilians trapped inside. The UN estimates there are at least 2,300 people inside Al Shif

