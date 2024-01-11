Cruise owner seeks $121m tax refund from San Francisco

The owner of Cruise wants San Francisco to refund more than $121 million in taxes, interest and penalties, it said in an amended lawsuit filed against The City in state court last month. General Motors filed a complaint in San Francisco Superior Court on Dec. 22 seeking a refund of nearly $108 million in taxes and almost $13 million in interest in penalties for taxes paid between 2016 and 2022.

The Detroit automaker alleged The City unfairly overtaxed GM during that time, taxing the company for the activities of its autonomous-vehicle subsidiary in San Francisco, even though the businesses operated separately. The company, which has no dealerships in The City, said it sold only about $677,000 of retail goods in 2022, and that Cruise only earned minimal revenue as it “performed only research and development activities” during those years. GM claimed that Cruise’s payroll shouldn’t be included on the former’s tax bill, and that doing so violated the state and The City’s tax code





sfexaminer » / 🏆 236. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco Store Owner Forced to Close Due to Rent IncreaseYaeko Yamashita, the owner of Laku store in San Francisco, has decided to close her business due to a rent increase and her age.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco's Reputation Blamed for Giants' Failure to Sign OhtaniSan Francisco's reputation is being blamed for the Giants' failure to sign Shohei Ohtani. Buster Posey revealed that Ohtani's representatives had reservations about the state of the city. This is not the first time San Francisco has been the scapegoat.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Circus Bella's Kaleidoscope 2023 Takes Over San FranciscoCircus Bella's latest venture, Kaleidoscope 2023, has taken over the Crossing at East Cut in San Francisco. The 90-minute show features incredible circus performances and runs until Dec. 31.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco 49ers Coach Faces Tough Decisions Ahead of PlayoffsSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan must decide whether to rest star players in Week 18 before the playoffs. The team has secured the No. 1 seed after beating Washington and watching Arizona upset Philadelphia. Shanahan is cautious about giving players time off, as it can lead to bad habits, but also acknowledges the opportunity for players to get healthy.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

San Francisco Leads Development of Pill to Reduce Transmission of Sexually Transmitted DiseasesSan Francisco medical officials and researchers are at the forefront of the development of a pill that aims to reduce the transmission of three prominent sexually transmitted diseases. Doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis, otherwise known as Doxy-PEP, is an antibiotic that can reduce the risk of transmitting chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis if taken up to three days after having unprotected sex. It’s primarily for use in men who have sex with men and transgender women.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Tech firm Rakuten International moves into larger office space in San FranciscoRakuten International, a tech firm owned by Rakuten Group, is moving into larger office space in San Francisco. The company is relocating almost 160 employees to a 29,000 square feet space on the 18th floor of 300 Mission St. The new office is more modern and conducive to collaboration and large meetings compared to its previous location at 160 Spear Street.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »