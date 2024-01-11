DeSantis and Haley Clash in Republican Debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley traded harsh attacks in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by CNN. The debate took place just before the Iowa caucuses, with both candidates vying for second place. DeSantis needs to surpass Haley in Iowa, while Haley hopes for a strong showing in New Hampshire.





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says more Americans have died from fentanyl than from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam wars combinedAddressing a conference room full of New Hampshire voters, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shared a grave statistic about the synthetic opioid fentanyl. "We’ve had more Americans die of fentanyl than the Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam wars, combined," the former South Carolina governor said Dec. 14 at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in Atkinson. Federal data shows Haley’s math is accurate when measuring national fentanyl deaths against U.S. military deaths.

