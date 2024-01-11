Fort Novosel Program Director Retires After 45 Years of Service

A stalwart of Fort Novosel, Program Director for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, Evy Bludsworth of Ozark hangs up her many hats after serving families over 45 years. The year was 1978, nearly all active-duty soldiers on Fort Novosel were yet to be born, and Bludsworth applied for her first position on what was then Fort Rucker. "Like everybody else, I had to eat. I was looking for a job, but I never intended to stay.

My bachelor's degree is in education, so I planned on staying here a year and heading to go back into teaching, but I just enjoyed the work," Bludsworth said, "I enjoyed meeting people and serving people. Customer service was something I thought I did well, and I just enjoyed it. " Working 45 years on the same installation is a remarkable accomplishment. Fort Rucker/Novosel became not just the home of Army Aviation to Bludsworth, but truly home. She donned many hats during her lengthy career, some more memorable than others. People are also reading… "Deputy Director was my favorite position. I was able to produce all the events and watch them gro





