Tech firm Rakuten International moves into larger office space in San Francisco

Running counter to the narrative of large businesses shedding office space in downtown San Francisco, the tech firm Rakuten International said Monday it was moving into larger digs in less “outdated” space in a tower south of Market Street just blocks away from its now-former home. Rakuten, a San Mateo-based company owned by the giant Tokyo-based Rakuten Group, said it was moving almost 160 employees into 29,000 square feet on the 18th floor of 300 Mission St.

The company, known as the jersey-badge sponsor of the Golden State Warriors and for its cash-back program for online purchases, among other offerings, has more than 550 employees in the Bay Area, a spokesman said. Rakuten International’s new office space, which was remodeled relatively recently, is more “modern” and conducive to collaboration and large meetings than its old offices, which were spread across 24,000 square feet on two floors at 160 Spear Street, where the company had been for nine years, officials sai





