CRU Releases Top 10 Sustainability Predictions for Commodity Markets in 2024

Global mining and metals sector consultancy CRU has released its top 10 sustainability predictions for commodity markets in 2024, covering topics that were already hot this year. These include reporting standards, nature conservation, climate action, carbon pricing and critical raw materials. As reporting pressures increase, companies need to prepare for a range of new and expanded reporting requirements both in scope and quantity.
CRU warns that standards are increasingly overlapping, which mean that transition planning is critical to navigating policy uncertainty and liability risk. There are increasingly significant risks for organizations or supply chains that operate across multiple jurisdictions. For policy makers, the more standards diverge, the more they could raise costs and create reporting fatigue, the analysts say.Businesses will increasingly need to begin to monitor and prepare for legislation on nature and biodiversity
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
2025 Subaru Forester vs. 2024 Toyota RAV4: A Compact SUV ComparisonThe 2025 Subaru Forester and the 2024 Toyota RAV4 are popular compact SUVs known for their practicality, safety, and well-equipped features. The Forester has recently been redesigned with fresh styling, modernized tech, and a hybrid model on the way. In comparison, the RAV4 lineup offers a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid variant, giving it an edge over the Forester. We analyze the specs of both models to determine which one is better.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »
Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »
Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »