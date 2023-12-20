CRU Releases Top 10 Sustainability Predictions for Commodity Markets in 2024

Global mining and metals sector consultancy CRU has released its top 10 sustainability predictions for commodity markets in 2024, covering topics that were already hot this year. These include reporting standards, nature conservation, climate action, carbon pricing and critical raw materials. As reporting pressures increase, companies need to prepare for a range of new and expanded reporting requirements both in scope and quantity.

CRU warns that standards are increasingly overlapping, which mean that transition planning is critical to navigating policy uncertainty and liability risk. There are increasingly significant risks for organizations or supply chains that operate across multiple jurisdictions. For policy makers, the more standards diverge, the more they could raise costs and create reporting fatigue, the analysts say.Businesses will increasingly need to begin to monitor and prepare for legislation on nature and biodiversity





