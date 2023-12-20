Biden's Polling Numbers Hit Rock Bottom

By his unpopularity, he is also experiencing the worst polling of his presidency. This plummet was punctuated by last Thursday’s New York Times/Siena College survey showed former President Donald Trump beating Biden nationally and, perhaps most shockingly, with young voters. Now that the contact high of the most recent election has worn off, Biden is facing a harsh reality.

Precisely how scared Democrats should be about Biden’s standing depends on how his plight compares with those of presidents past. And there’s no sugarcoating it: This might be the worst polling environment for an incumbent president one year out from an election since the advent of the polling era in the 1930s and also the most dire situation facing any Democratic presidential candidate in decades. Panic is entirely warranted. It’s worth noting that the universe of polling around an incumbent president’s reelection chances is an extremely small sample size. When people make confident claims about the relationship between polling data and outcomes with incumbent presidents, they are largely talking about a whopping 12 post-WWII cases





Slate » / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden Visits Naval Installations, Introduces 'Wonka' Movie ScreeningPresident Joe Biden visited naval installations in Virginia on Sunday to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday week, introducing an early screening of the upcoming movie 'Wonka' and sharing a 'friendsgiving' meal with service members and their relatives. Biden also paid tribute Sunday to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday, and to President Jimmy Carter.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

President Biden's Age Raises Concerns for 2024 ElectionAs President Joe Biden turns 81, concerns about his advanced age resurface. The implications of his age will be highlighted in the upcoming 2024 presidential race, where the combined age of the likely major party nominees is 158. A survey shows that 80% of respondents consider Biden's age a problem for his fitness to serve another term as president.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

President Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys at White HousePresident Joe Biden spared two Thanksgiving turkeys named Liberty and Bell from becoming someone's dinner in an annual holiday tradition at the White House. The event marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Washington.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

President Biden Expresses Relief as U.S. Hostage is Released by HamasPresident Joe Biden expresses relief and gratitude as the first U.S. hostage, Abigail, is safely released by Hamas in Israel. Biden speaks with Abigail's family and Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Auto Dealers Urge President Biden to Slow Down Electric Vehicle PushA coalition of auto dealers is calling on President Biden to reconsider the aggressive electric vehicle push, citing low demand and excess inventory.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

House to Vote on Impeachment Inquiry into President BidenThe House will vote on Wednesday whether to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, three months after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unilaterally initiated the investigation.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »