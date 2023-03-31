2024 Could See Most U.S.-Based Orbital Launches in 15 Years

The business of sending humans into space has not yet risen to the levels seen during the space shuttle program, but 2024 could see the most U.S.-based orbital launches in 15 years. There are seven missions slated from either Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral Space Force Station that look to place 26 humans into orbit. It’s the highest number of crew launching from the Space Coast since 2009. That year saw five shuttle launches with 35 humans on board.

The shuttle era finished with only three launches in 2010 and 2011 before its retirement, and U.S.-based launches did not happen again until the successful May 2020 liftoff of SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission flying the Crew Dragon Endeavour to the International Space Station with humans on board for the first tim





ladailynews » / 🏆 279. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, 2024 Ford Expedition: The Week In ReverseThe 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor debuted, we drove the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, and the 2024 Ford Expedition broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The U.S.-spec 2024 Ford Ranger lineup debuted and with it came North America's first Ranger Raptor. The baby Raptor will sport the same powertrain (albeit with a slightly different power...

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 678. / 20,16 Read more »

2024 Acura Integra Type S, 2024 Cadillac XT4, 2024 BMW 4-Series: The Week In ReverseWe drove the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, the 2024 Cadillac XT4 received a price, and the 2024 BMW 4-Series lineup underwent track testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We had our first crack behind the wheel of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S. Spoiler: It's a more grown up version of the Honda Civic Type R. Slightly less hardcore, a...

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 678. / 20,16 Read more »

2024 Ford Mustang GT, 2024 Subaru BRZ tS, 2024 Ford Bronco Sport: Today's Car NewsWe drove the 2024 Ford Mustang GT and played with its many performance and tech toys. It takes some experimentation to get the launch control right, using the line lock can instantly engulf this pony in a cloud of tire smoke, and the Remote Rev feature is a neat party trick. It's a tech-filled muscle car turned sports car, and it's a blast with the V-8. The...

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 678. / 20,16 Read more »

2024 Ford F-150, 2024 Mercedes CLE-Class, 2024 Jeep Gladiator: The Week In ReverseThe 2024 Ford F-150 debuted, we drove the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class, and the 2024 Jeep Gladiator rolled into the 2023 Detroit auto show. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Ford F-150 debuted a mild refresh for the best-selling full-size pickup truck. Highlights included updated lighting and grilles, more standard...

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 678. / 20,16 Read more »

Audi RS6 et RS7 Performance 2024 premier essai | Essais routiers | Auto123Auto123 réalise un premier essai des Audi RS6 2024 et Audi RS7 2024, en versions Performance.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 650. / 22,5 Read more »

2024 Acura ZDX, 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Terra: Today's Car NewsAcura's first EV, a new Toyota Tacoma grade, and VW's next Tiguan all made headlines today.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 678. / 20,16 Read more »