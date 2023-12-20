Los Angeles Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project Approved by City Council

While the City Council this week approved documents aimed at guiding the possible expansion and modernization of the L.A. Convention Center, city leaders today were still weighing the finances and timing of what is expected to be a multibillion-dollar effort. On Wednesday, council members voted 14-0 to approve what is known at the Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project, consisting of entitlements and a signdistrict that would serve as a guide for future development.

Councilman Curren Price was absent during the vote. The documents represent the first guide for renovation of the building in 30 years





