2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Drops Manual Transmission for Automatic

Hearing that the entry-level 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost would only be available with the 10-speed automatic transmission broke my heart. How could the most attainable version of the last-remaining pony car drop the stick? A presumably low take rate is the obvious answer, but you’d think the Mustang, of all cars, would have three pedals available no matter the trim. After driving it, though, it’s clear that the change is a sign of a bigger shift in Ford’s intended audience.

Pure enjoyment has taken a back seat in the EcoBoost, making room for the car’s usability and fancy customizable cabin. The brand thinks of the four- and eight-cylinder Mustangs as totally different cars, with different use cases for different people. With the EcoBoost, it’s obvious that Ford is aiming more at normal consumers than gearheads. But that’s not a bad thing. It becomes clear as soon as you step inside. In place of the iconic dual gauge cluster shroud you’ll find a 12.4-inch digital display. It’s paired to an even bigger 13.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainmen





