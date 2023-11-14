President Biden's Age Raises Concerns for 2024 Election

President Joe Biden, the oldest sitting U.S. president, turned 81 on Monday. As Biden celebrates this milestone, the implications of his advanced age will be thrust into the spotlight once again. Voters are likely to be reminded of the unprecedented nature of the 2024 presidential race, in which the likely two major party nominees' combined age is 158.

BIDEN STOKES NEWSOM PRESIDENTIAL BUZZ AT APEC EVENT ALONGSIDE CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR If Biden is reelected, he would be 86 by the end of his second term. And if former President Donald Trump again becomes the Republican nominee, which he is favored to do, the 77-year-old is sure to invite more speculation about his ability to serve. In the latest survey on age and mental and physical competence going into the 2024 election, 80% said Biden's age is a problem regarding his fitness to serve another term as president, per the Yahoo News-YouGov poll. Of those who indicated this, 55% said it is a"big problem





